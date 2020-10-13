Police said the two men were shot Saturday afternoon outside a house in the 1700 block of Irving Street NE. Police said one victim was found lying the road; the other was found on the side of the house. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.
A police report said officers went to the home after a report of a burglary and gunshots. Earlier, police had said they explored the possibility that the victims had shot each other.
D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said the shootings weren’t random and that some people inside the residence knew the victims. Further information should become available after the suspect makes his initial appearance in court.
There have been 157 homicides in the District this year, a 15 percent increase over 2019.