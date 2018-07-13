A man who was found injured in April in Northwest Washington and died two weeks later was the victim of a homicide, D.C. police said Thursday as they announced an arrested in the case.

The incident occurred about 4:50 p.m. in the 1300 bloc of Irving Street NW, in Columbia Heights. Police said Miguel Pineda-Hernandez, 64, of Northwest had been assaulted.

Police said the victim died at a hospital on April 29.

The D.C. medical examiner’s office later ruled the death a homicide from blunt force trauma. On Thursday, police said they arrested Manuel Bermudez, 37, of Northeast, and charged him with second-degree murder.

A possible motive was not immediately divulged.