Police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday in Anacostia in Southeast Washington.

Timothy Gibson, of Southeast, was charged with second-degree murder while armed in the killing of Carl Day-Baker, 28, of Southeast. Day-Baker was shot about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday in the 1500 block of T Street SE.

Police said Day-Baker was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Authorities have not discussed a possible motive.