D.C. police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting last month of a 22-year-old man inside a vehicle in Southeast Washington.

Derrick Hart, 22, of Southeast, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

He is charged with shooting Maleak Coffin, of Southeast, shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 23. Coffin was found unconscious in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. Police said he died at a hospital Dec. 26.

Police released no further information on the killing or a possible motive. Hart could made an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court later Wednesday, at which time additional details would become available.