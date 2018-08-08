A 23-year-old man sought in a fatal shooting last month in Southeast Washington was arrested Wednesday, according to D.C. police.

Mark Price, of Southeast, was charged with first-degree murder while armed. He was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Price, who could make an initial court appearance on Thursday, is charged with killing Andre Hakim Young, 47, who lived in District Heights, Md.

Police said Young was shot in the head about 5:50 p.m. July 30 in the 1500 block of 19th Street SE, in the Fairlawn neighborhood.

Young had spent 14 years as a volunteer football coach for a Boys & Girls Club in Maryland and ran his own sound engineering company that worked with jazz, rock, go-go and gospel bands in venues that included Constitution Hall, Warner Theatre, Capital One Arena and RFK Stadium.

The victim’s brother and ex-fiance have said Young was killed while intervening in a domestic dispute involving a friend. Police have not commented on a motive in the case. They said additional details would be made public at Price’s court appearance.

“We’re definitely pleased they made an arrest,” said Young’s brother, Warren Lewis, 53. “It was something that didn’t have to happen.”