D.C. police on Friday arrested a suspect in the March 25 fatal shooting of a man in the Greenway neighborhood of Southeast Washington.

Eldred Watts, 26, of Southeast, was charged with first-degree murder while armed. He was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Watts is charged with shooting Zenus Epps, 33, of Southeast, shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of A Street SE. Police said Epps was shot in the body and head and died at a hospital. He lived in the same block as the shooting.

Authorities said Watts also has been charged with armed robbery in connection with an offense that occurred Jan. 20 in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE. Police did not say whether the two cases are related.