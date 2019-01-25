Rhiki Scott and her son Zaan Scott head back to his hotel room to prepare for a trip to the local mall. These photos are the last moments of Zaan Scott. He passed away while before he could get into the car. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

D.C. police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a popular Capitol Hill swim instructor who was shot in the back during a robbery two years ago outside his apartment building.

The bullet that struck Zaan Scott the night of April 9, 2017, left the 25-year-old paralyzed from the waist down. He died a month later, on May 17, from a blood clot that the medical examiner in Maryland said was caused by the gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Thursday night they arrested Christopher Green, 32, of Northeast Washington, and charged him with first-degree murder while armed. He could make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Friday.

Scott, whose funeral attracted not only his loved ones but the parents of children he had taught, was attacked shortly after 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue SE. He had been walking home and had stopped at a corner store to pick up his fiancee’s favorite candy, caramel turtles.

Police said two men came up behind him and announced a robbery. A struggle ensued, and police said one assailant shot Scott once in the back. A police report says the men searched Scott’s pockets, found nothing, and fled.

The bullet lodged near Scott’s spine and doctors left it there, deeming it too dangerous to remove. It had shattered his sixth vertebrae and severed half of his spinal cord.

Scott was known as Coach Z at the William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center on Capitol Hill, where he taught beginners and was known for coaxing those frightened by water into the pool. The families he met there rallied around him after the shooting and helped raise money for his care.

A Washington Post columnist, Petula Dvorak, profiled Scott and his fiancee, 25-year-old Jamese Harvey, as they worked through his grueling rehabilitation. Harvey took off work as a city pool manager to be his side, telling Dvorak she felt as if “someone had just ripped my heart out of my chest and was holding it out in front of me.”

Before the shooting, the couple had saved for a wedding a trip to Jamaica. They quickly spent that money on medical care.

Dvorak described the couple in her column: “He was quiet, with a dry sense of humor and an awkward formality. She was a boisterous over-sharer who laughed a lot.” Dvorak quoted Harvey: “He shook my hand after our first date.” Scott deadpanned: “It wasn’t a date.”

The couple had met at the Capitol Hill pool when they both worked there and she playfully pushed him into the water to get his attention. Scott, a onetime star high school football player, had found his future wife and his teaching career at about the same time.

Dvorak called Scott “the water whisperer” who “taught the children of Capitol Hill to take their first strokes and taught grown-ups to conquer their lifelong fear of the water.”

Dvorak met the couple on May 17, five weeks after the shooting, at a hotel in Greenbelt, Md., where the couple was staying while waiting for an affordable apartment that could take wheelchairs. He had spent two weeks in the hospital and was in his third week of rehabilitation.

On this day, Dvorak wrote, “Scott talked of a silver lining.” He told the columnist he could still teach swimming from the side of the pool. He also thought about going back to school, studying science or math. And the wedding and trip? Might still be doable.

Scott’s mother showed up and they decided to head to the mall. He collapsed as Harvey put him into the vehicle. “You can’t breathe?” she screamed. He went limp and cried as his fiancee dragged him out of the seat and onto the parking lot.

Marvin Joseph, a Post photographer, dropped his cameras and called 911. Harvey did CPR.

Scott died at a hospital later that day.