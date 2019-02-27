D.C. police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the killing last month of a 46-year-old man who was stabbed in Northeast Washington, according to the department.

Dujuan George, 25, was charged with second-degree murder while armed. He could make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday, at which time additional information about the case will be made public.

George is charged in the Jan. 8 stabbing of Abdul Watts of District Heights, Md. Watts was attacked about 3:35 p.m. in the 5300 block of Dix Street NE.

