Wendy Martinez, 35, was fatally stabbed just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of 11th Street NW, near O Street NW, police said. (Family photo)

D.C. police have arrested a suspect in the Tuesday evening stabbing death of a jogger who was attacked near her home in the Logan Circle neighborhood, according to two officials with knowledge of the investigation.

Additional details are to be made public Thursday morning by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Police Chief Peter Newsham. A news conference is planned at the site of the killing, the 1400 block of 11th Street NW.

The victim, Wendy Martinez, 35, was attacked just before 8 p.m. She staggered into a nearby takeout restaurant, where patrons tried in vain to save her life. An employee at an Internet start-up, she had graduated from Georgetown University with a master of arts in Latin American studies in 2012.

Police said Wednesday that they believe the assailant was a stranger to Martinez. Her mother, Cora Martinez, said her daughter was an ambitious and vibrant young woman. She was working her dream job with a fast-growing start-up and got engaged last Wednesday.

“She was living the most beautiful moment in her life; it was the happiest last seven days,” Cora Martinez said.

[Jogger killed in Logan Circle attack]

Police and Martinez’s family described the victim as an avid runner who worked at an Internet start-up FiscalNote, where she had recently been promoted.

She was attacked near her apartment building in an area that Newsham described as a “very safe neighborhood.” He called the attack “one of those unsettling incidents that sometimes happens in large cities.”

After she was stabbed, Wendy Martinez made her way into a Chinese American restaurant. The owner described a frantic scene, saying Martinez approached the counter but could not speak. He said some customers began CPR and other first-aid methods. Newsham said that a nurse was among them.

Police said that a knife was recovered at the scene.

The killing came amid an increase in homicides in the District this year. There have been 109 homicides so far in 2018, compared with 81 at this time last year, a 35 percent increase.

The area around Logan Circle has a relatively low crime rate, with few violent crimes. Most of the incidents in the area involve vehicle break-ins.