Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman Sunday in Oxon Hill, authorities in Prince George’s County said Monday.

Rodney Stephaun Conyers, of Oxon Hill, was arrested in Virginia on unrelated charges. He is in the custody of Virginia State Police awaiting extradition to Prince George’s, where he faces a charge of first-degree murder, according to a police statement.

Conyers is a suspect in the killing of Brittiney Cobb, 26, of Oxon Hill. Police said the Sunday morning stabbing in the 1100 block of Southview Drive in Oxon Hill was domestic-related. Both Cobb and Conyers lived on Southview Drive, according to police, but authorities did not say whether the two shared an apartment.

[Police responding to a report of a cutting find woman with fatal wounds in Md.]

Police said Cobb was stabbed after an argument with Conyers. Officers responded to a report of a cutting about 4 a.m. Sunday and found the Cobb on the floor inside an apartment suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.