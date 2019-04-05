D.C. police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting in February of a 33-year-old man who was attacked in Southeast Washington, according to authorities.

Roscoe Jones, 23, was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said he was arrested on a warrant by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Jones, who lives in Temple Hills, Md., could make his initial appearance in Superior Court on Friday.

Police said they charged Jones in the shooting of Mark Mosley, of Northwest, who was found dead shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the 600 block of 46th Place SE, in the Benning Ridge neighborhood.

Authorities did not provide any other information about the case; additional details are expected to be made public when the suspect appears in court.

