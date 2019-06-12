D.C. police have arrested a man in the fatal shootings of three men in January in Southeast Washington.

Rakeem Willis, 28, of Northeast Washington, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said.

Authorities have not discussed a motive in the killings, which occurred about 10 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 1500 block of Fort Davis Place SE.

Willis is expected to make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court Wednesday afternoon, at which time the arrest affidavit will be unsealed and additional details made public. Willis does not have an attorney.

[Three men fatally shot in Southeast Washington]

The shootings came during a deadly month in Washington and dashed hopes the city could recover following a nearly 40-percent rise in killings in 2018. Deadly violence continued to rise in the first part of this year, but the number of homicides is even with this time in 2018.

The victims from the triple killing were identified as Sean Shuler, 26, of Capitol Heights, Md., Tyrik Hagood, 24, of Northeast, and Javon Abney, 26, of Southeast. Police said two of the victims were found in a vehicle and the third about 40 yards away. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) pleaded for the public’s help. Speaking at the shooting scene, she said, “We have had too many gun crimes at the start of 2019, and already too many lives lost.”

Also speaking in January, Police Chief Peter Newsham said the shooting was not believed to be random. He said a handgun, drugs and ammunition were found inside the vehicle where two of the victims were found.

