Barry Holmes, 57, of Landover, Md., was killed on April 17 while he directed traffic in Southeast Washington. He worked for Capitol Paving. (D.C. Police)

Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in last month’s death of a construction worker who was shot while directing traffic at a road repaving site in Southeast Washington.

Terrence Barnes, 29, of Southeast, was charged with first-degree murder while armed in connection with the April 17 shooting in the 5100 block of Southern Avenue SE.

The victim, Barry Holmes, 57, lived in Landover and worked for Capitol Paving, based in Northeast Washington. His sister said he was shot while arguing with a man he had refused to let cross the road because of construction activity. It happened about 4:30 p.m.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham would not comment on the motive but said in an interview that “it seems like it was a completely unnecessary loss of life.”

Barnes is expected to make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday, when additional information about the case would be made public.

