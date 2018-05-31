Alonzo Lewis, 33, was arrested in the shooting deaths of a married couple in Southwest. (Courtesy of D.C. police)

D.C. police on Thursday arrested a 33-year-old suspect in the shooting deaths of a married couple slain Saturday night in Southwest Washington, according to authorities.

Alonzo Lewis of Southwest was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed.

The victims were identified as Jaquon Helm, 40, and his wife, Venius Badgett, 35. They were killed about 10:10 p.m. in the first block of Galveston Street SW. They were among four people killed over Memorial Day weekend.

Helm’s sister told The Washington Post this weekend that the incident occurred after Badgett and two of her children returned home from a picnic and encountered other youths in the street. She said the couple told the children to get out of the street. She said the dispute escalated until one person emerged with a gun.

Police have not commented on that account, but additional details are expected to be made public Friday for the suspect’s initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court.

The couple had been married six years and had five children.