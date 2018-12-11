D.C. police have arrested a suspect in the September shooting of a young man who was killed along a dangerous stretch of Benning Road in Northeast Washington.

Rickie Collier, 25, of Northwest, was charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police had posted surveillance video of the suspect shortly after the shooting the night of Sept. 24 in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE.

Collier is charged with shooting Marquiawn Williams, 25, of Northeast. Police said he was shot about 7:30 p.m. in front of a line of storefronts that includes a liquor store and a carryout food store. He died later at a hospital.

[Police arrest suspect in quadruple shooting on Benning Road]

An arrest affidavit says Collier and Williams were outside the food store and that Collier apparently became nervous over the way Williams kept looking at him. The two argued, and the affidavit says Collier then shot him. One witness told police it appeared that Collier felt Williams owed him, quoting him saying, “I want my money.”

Collier was ordered detained Tuesday until a preliminary hearing Dec. 19.

Williams — whose 46-year-old uncle, Paul Williams Jr., was shot and killed in July in Shaw — was one of several people killed or wounded along several blocks of Benning Road west of the H Street entertainment area, a street that splits the neighborhoods of Carver-Langston and Kingman Park.

Three days before Marquiawn Williams was killed, four people were shot and wounded in the same block. Police said the two shooting incidents were not related. Concerned residents held a community walk after the quadruple shooting and were three blocks away when Williams was killed. The anti-crime walk ended at the active crime scene.

[Residents on anti-crime walk run into homicide scene]

Police have charged several suspects in connection with violent incidents, including the quadruple shooting. Police have said the suspect in that shooting case had recently threatened someone in the area with a gun.

On Nov. 26, D.C. police were back on the 1800 block of Benning Road, this time after Randall Jaquan Francis, 25, was fatally shot in front of a child-care center shortly before 2 p.m.

No arrest has been made in that case.