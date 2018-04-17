D.C. police on Tuesday charged a suspect in the fatal shooting of a young man who disappeared nearly a year ago while on a date with a woman he met on the Internet and was later found dead in the woods in Maryland.

Police charged John Jabar McRae, 40, with second-degree murder while armed. Court documents identify McRae as the live-in boyfriend of the woman who had gone on the date with the victim, Marty McMillan Jr., 22.

Authorities said a motive for the killing remains unclear, but court documents said the suspect might have discovered his girlfriend cheating. McMillan’s mother, Aisha Young, 43, who now lives in Charlotte, said she believes her son was lured to a robbery.

“I’m just happy they charged someone,” Young said on Tuesday. “It took a long while.” Young said her son, who grew up in Landover, Md., had found work in the construction business shortly before he went missing.

“He got a job,” the mother said. “He had a car. He was doing the right things. You tell your child, do the right things, don’t do the wrong things, and once he starts putting his life right, this happens. It’s really hard to deal with.”

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced the arrest at a news conference. “The family was very concerned,” Newsham said, noting relatives at first felt the search was not attracting the police department’s full attention.

McRae was previously charged with drug and gun offenses stemming from a raid police conducted on his Southeast D.C. apartment during the investigation of McMillan’s disappearance. He is awaiting trial on those charges.

McMillan’s body — described by Newsham as skeletal remains — was found in October in woods off Suitland Parkway in Forestville, Md. His death in January was ruled a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds.

McMillan lived with his grandmother in Hyattsville and with his father on M Street in Southeast Washington. He disappeared from a residence in Prince George’s County the night of April 22 after watching a basketball game with a friend. He was driving a black Volkswagen Passat.

His family provided information to police that McMillan had been communicating with a woman on the dating website Plenty of Fish. She lived with McRae in an apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Police said they think McMillan went to that apartment to meet her, and they think he was killed there.

Police said in a search warrant application that around the time of that meeting, the woman had texted McRae, her boyfriend, who was at work at the time. Police said in the document they think that “these messages may have made Mr. McRae suspicious and may have caused him to go home to check on [his girlfriend] around the same time [McMillan] was headed to the apartment.”

Newsham said more people could be charged in connection with the case.

Keith L. Alexander contributed to this report.