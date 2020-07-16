Perry faces extradition to Maryland, where he is charged on a D.C. Superior Court warrant with aggravated assault while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon.
The shooting occurred about 4:50 p.m. after the southbound train had left the Shaw-Howard University stop and before it reached the Mount Vernon station, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
Police reported finding the victim on the station platform. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police did not discuss a possible motive.
Police from Prince George’s County and Seat Pleasant assisted in the arrest.