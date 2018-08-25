Makiyah Wilson, 10, was shot and killed in Northeast Washington on July 16. Police are looking for suspects. (Courtesy of Raven Hall/family photo)

Police have arrested one of four suspected gunmen in the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, who died in a barrage of 70 bullets fired into a courtyard as she went to buy ice cream, according to two District officials with direct knowledge of the case.

A news conference about the arrest is scheduled for later Saturday.

“I’m glad that they are working on it,” said Makiyah’s mother, Donnetta Wilson, who participated in a walk in her daughter’s honor on Saturday. “Now that some progress is being made, it just comforts me a little more.”

The long-awaited break in the case came weeks after the District’s police chief and mayor pleaded for more help from the public and increased a reward to $45,000 for information in the killing.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. on July 16 in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE, in Clay Terrace.

Police have not divulged a motive but said they are investigating a neighborhood dispute. A video of the shooting released by police shows four masked gunmen — one with an assault-style weapon — jumping from a stolen black Infiniti and opening fire in several directions near the courtyard.



The funeral cortege for Makiyah Wilson July 25. (Michael Brice-Saddler/TWP)

[District officials up reward as the plea for tips in child’s killing]

Four people, including Makiyah’s sister, were injured in what the police chief described as “indiscriminate” gunfire. Makiyah’s mother held her mortally wounded daughter saying “Please don’t let my baby die,” until paramedics rushed her to a hospital.

Makiyah died shortly after arriving at the hospital. She had been clutching a $5 bill her mother gave her for the ice cream.

“She was an amazing little girl, an outstanding, bright 10-year-old,” her mother said the day after the shooting. “I just miss my daughter. She wanted to conquer the world.”

Of the gunmen, she said: “They’re cowards. I just want justice for my daughter.”

D.C. Police Chief Peter ­Newsham said in July that detectives had received a “substantial amount” of information from the public but not enough to make arrests. The stolen Infiniti was found in Temple Hills, Md. Police have not discussed any evidence recovered from the vehicle.

Earlier this month, police said they had in custody the man who they say had carjacked the Infiniti two weeks before Makiyah was killed. The carjacking occurred in Prince George’s County; police officials said at the time that the carjacking suspect had not been identified as a suspect in Makiyah’s shooting.

The killing of Makiyah has resonated across the District in a year in which homicides are up 35 percent. The District hit 100 killings on Thursday. The increase is similar to that of 2015, when a summer crime wave boosted homicides to 162 for the year, far above the 105 in 2014. There were 135 homicides in 2016 and 116 in 2017.

[District marks 100th homicide of the year]

Most of this year’s killings are concentrated in Wards 7 and 8, neighborhoods east of the Anacostia.

Underscoring the urgency of making an arrest in this case, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said in July that residents of Clay Terrace, “like in many communities, have had enough of senseless violence and the use of illegal guns destroying families. We have to solve this homicide and solve it just as quickly as possible.”

The mayor noted that Makiyah “was doing what 10-year-olds do, near her home, when she was shot and killed.”

[Residents, children wary of play ground where little girl was killed]

Before the arrest, Newsham said the investigation is “progressing in a very positive way” and that he hoped the gunmen would surrender.

Asked to quantify the number of tips, the chief said “a lot,” and he also indicated that many people are talking to detectives. “The folks I saw attending her funeral,” Newsham said, “are putting a lot of pressure on people to come forward with information.”

Justin Jouvenal contributed to this report.