D.C. police have arrested a suspect in connection with several sexual assaults that occurred Wednesday night near Dupont Circle, according to authorities.

The attacks occurred about 11 p.m. south of the circle, a popular nighttime destination for bars and restaurants, according to 2nd District Lt. Jon Pongratz, who wrote a brief update on the incidents on the department’s Internet bulletin board.

Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said the man inappropriately touched at least five women, and then ran up a street, robbed a woman of her cellphone and got on top of her.

Sternbeck said a witness chased the man up the street until police arrived and arrested him.

Pongratz urged anyone who might have been a victim to call D.C. police. The identify of the suspect was not immediately released. Additional details are expected later today.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news