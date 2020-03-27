The victim was identified as Lagioria Marquita Brinkley, 36, of Southeast. She had been shot in the head minutes before 10 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court on Friday says at least two and possibly three men, including one wearing a mask, stepped out of a dark-colored sedan and shot at Brinkely as she walked along a sidewalk. Police are searching for two other people.
Police recovered shell casings from three guns, according to the affidavit.
The court document says Carthens denied to police that he shot anybody, but also told detectives that Brinkley was not an intended target. Police said in the affidavit they do not know if Brinkley was mistaken for someone else.
Carthens’s attorney did not respond to a call seeking comment. Two of Brinkley’s relatives who were reached on Friday said they did want to talk publicly about the case.
Also on Thursday, police said they arrested Khamari Perkins, 19, of Southeast, in the March 16 killing of a man in Northwest Washington.
Perkins was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the killing of Naseem Simpson, 18, about 3:15 p.m. outside the Trinity Towers apartments in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW, in Columbia Heights.
Police said Simpson was targeted while standing on the street by a man who was seen on surveillance video getting out of a rear passenger seat of a vehicle. Witnesses told police the shooting was apparently due to a dispute over a woman.
Perkins’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.