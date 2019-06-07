D.C. police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting last month of two men near the front doors of an elementary school in Northwest Washington’s Columbia Heights neighborhood.

Police also are searching for a 25-year-old man from Maryland in connection with the shooting on the afternoon of May 17 in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW.

That suspect was identified as Stephawn Malik Watson, of Capitol Heights. Police said he has been charged with carrying a handgun without a license.

Police made few details of the shooting public, and the identity of the teenager arrested wasn’t released because he is charged as a juvenile with assault with a dangerous weapon. Additional details of the case will be available after Watson is arrested and the warrant is unsealed.

The shootings occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. and left two men with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.



Stephawn Malik Watson, 25, of Maryland, is wanted by D.C. police in connection with a shooting on May 17 near an elementary school in Columbia Heights. Police have arrested a teenager as a second suspect. (D.C. police)

The gunfire erupted 400 feet from the front door of Harriet Tubman Elementary School, as many students were on the playground waiting for parents to pick them up that Friday.

Police shut down streets around the school and teachers went into lockdown mode, ushering students in the after-school care program inside until the area was secure. A parent said teachers told her one of the gunman ran by the playground.

“They told me the kids were vulnerable at that moment,” Liane Carrascoso said in an interview after the shooting. She had gone to pick up her 5-year-old son.

Police reported more gunfire over that weekend, on May 18 and May 19, all within a short distance from the Columbia Heights Metro station. One man was shot inside an apartment building, which later caught fire, and another man was shot at Harvard and 14th streets.

None of those shootings were fatal. Police haven’t said if any or all were related.

