Police said the victim was found unconscious and later died at a hospital. His identity was not immediately made public pending notification of relatives. Police said the names of the suspects will be released later Thursday.
The shooting in Northeast was the second homicide in the District on Wednesday afternoon.
About 12:30 p.m., police said Louis Eugene Kingsbury, 35, of Southeast, was shot in front of a carryout business in the 200 block of New York Avenue NW. Kingsbury was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting occurred near New Jersey Avenue and the entrance to I-395, a major and typically busy thoroughfare for commuters entering and leaving the city.
A police report said Kingsbury was shot in the head. No arrests have been made.
The two fatal shootings end a brief lull in killings in the District. Before Wednesday, the last homicide occurred April 18. So far this year, 46 people have been killed in the city, down about 8 percent from the 50 slain at this time in 2019.