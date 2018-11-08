Four teenagers, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking and robberies that occurred over three hours on Tuesday in Northwest and Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The alleged crimes began shortly before 7 p.m., when police said the youngsters approached a man in the 3900 block of Blaine Street NE, between Deanwood and Anacostia. Two were armed with guns, police said, and they demanded the victim’s laptop computer, BMW X5 and a wallet with $40.

About 7:35 p.m., police said the four boys confronted a man in the 2200 block of Taylor Street NE, south of Michigan Park, about five miles from the first incident. Police said two boys threatened the man with handguns, took an iPhone XR and $200 and ran away on foot.

An hour later, police said, three of the youths attacked a woman in the 5300 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW, in Brightwood Park. One had a gun, police said, and they took a Nike duffel bag, car keys and an Infiniti G35. A police report says the armed youth held the gun to the woman’s stomach and said: “Give me the bag. Give me the money.”

About 10:20 p.m., police said the four young men approached a man and a woman in the 4200 block of Eads Street NE, back near Deanwood. One was armed with a handgun, police said, and they demanded property. None was obtained, and they fled in the Infiniti that had been taken from New Hampshire Avenue, police said in a report.

Police said that officers were called, spotted the Infiniti and chased it. It was stopped in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Southeast. Police did not say where the pursuit began.

The youths were each charged as juveniles with various counts of carjacking, armed robbery and assault with intent to rob. Two of the 14-year-olds live in Northeast, and the other lives in Southeast. The 13-year-old lives in Northeast.