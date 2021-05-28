The stabbing along Barracks Row occurred about 5:45 p.m. on May 8 in the 400 block of Eighth Street SE. Police said Keith Frye, 29, of Southeast, was pronounced dead on the scene.
On Wednesday, police they arrested Aaron Kenon, 43, of Southwest, and charged him with second-degree murder while armed.
A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered Kenon detained and set a hearing for June 16. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.
An arrest affidavit filed in court says surveillance video reviewed by police shows Frye and Kenon arguing and then scuffling.
At one point, according to the affidavit, Frye twice knocked Kenon to the ground. Police said Frye then walked away, and Kenon followed. Police said Frye was stabbed once in the upper right chest a few moments later, but it was not captured on video.
One witness told police the men were arguing over marijuana.
On Thursday, police said they arrested a 15-year-old and charged him as a juvenile with felony murder in the killing of Aaron Bourne, 26, of Woodbridge. Police said Bourne was shot about 11:45 p.m. inside a residential building in the 1300 block of Morris Road SE.
The youth who was arrested was not identified because he was charged as a juvenile.
As of Thursday, there had been 76 homicides in the District this year, a 25 percent increase over the same time in 2020. That year ended with a 16-year high in killings.
