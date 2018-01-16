Officer LeMar Jefferson, second from left, and Officer Charles Brevard, second from right, each received an achievement medal for recovering a loaded handgun from a middle-school student in November. (N/A/DC Police)

A tweet from the District’s police chief on Tuesday alerted the public to the heroics of two officers who confiscated a loaded .38-caliber handgun back in November.

The tweet also revealed something that wasn’t widely known at the time: The gun allegedly had been in the possession of a 13-year-old while he was inside John Hayden Johnson Middle School in Southeast Washington.

Police arrested the middle-school student at a bus stop outside the school. Before that, a police report says, the youth showed the weapon to an unidentified person inside a closet next to the cafeteria. That person contacted police. The school system says an employee noticed the gun and called police.

Officers LeMar Jefferson and Charles Brevard made the arrest and found the gun. On Tuesday, they each were awarded the department’s achievement medal.

The youth was charged as a juvenile. The school’s principal sent a letter home to parents that day saying “your child’s safety is of the utmost importance to us” and that police were contacted immediately upon the weapon’s discovery.

“The student was quickly apprehended and taken into custody,” the letter says. It does not say the firearm — made by Bersa, an Argentine company — had been loaded. The school is in the 1400 block of Bruce Place SE.

The school system did not issue a statement beyond the letter sent to parents. Kristina Saccone, a spokeswoman for the D.C. school system, said, “We defer to MPD when there’s criminal activity at the school.”

D.C. police did not issue a public statement or news release on the gun, though they typically do not publicize every gun seizure. A police spokeswoman declined to elaborate.