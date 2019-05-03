A person found brutally slain last weekend in the woods on the banks of the Potomac River is believed to be a 16-year-old high school freshman from Maryland, according to police.

District authorities caution that a positive identification has not yet been made because of the condition of the body, which was found the night of April 27 off Canal Road near Chain Bridge in the Palisades section of Northwest Washington. Investigators are awaiting further tests before confirming the identity.

The principal of Tuscarora High School in Frederick County, Md., sent a letter to parents saying that Eberson Guerra Sanchez, a ninth-grader, had been found dead in the District and that police were investigating. The school did not provide further details of the circumstances.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Friday that while detectives cannot say with certainty the body found near Chain Bridge is Eberson’s, “We suspect that it is him.”

Eberson was reported missing April 26. According to a flier regarding the search for the teen, he had a scar on his right cheek and short hair, and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, white shoes and a gold chain. Frederick is about 50 miles northwest of the District on Interstate 270.

Police said the victim died of “multiple sharp force” injuries and that one of his hands had been severed.

Newsham, addressing reporters on Wednesday, said detectives are investigating whether the killing is linked to gang activity but would not elaborate. There are street crews affiliated with gangs that operate in the District and several gangs are active in the Washington suburbs.

“With regards to this particular case, we do not know if this was gang-related,” Newsham said. “That’s one of the things we are looking to see if that was a motive in this case.”

Lt. Kirk Henneberry, commander of the criminal investigation division for the Frederick Police Department, said he has assigned detectives to work with D.C. police. He would not discuss details of the case.

Eberson’s relatives could not be reached Friday.

The principal of Tuscarora High School, Christopher S. Berry, declined to comment beyond his letter to parents. He said in his letter that grief counselors were on hand to help students, which number about 1,500 in grades 9 through 12.

In his letter, Berry said the death does not appear to involve either the school or other students. “The Tuscarora Titan community extends our heartfelt sympathy to the Guerra Sanchez family and friends,” his letter read.

Jennifer Jenkins contributed to this report.

