A view of a Prince William County Police vehicle. One was involved in a crash with an area resident in Manassas. (Courtesy of Prince William County Police)

A woman and a police officer were hurt after a crash in Manassas, Va., officials said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Piper Lane and Nokesville Road. An initial investigation found that a Prince William County police officer was turning left onto southbound Nokesville Road when a woman driving a Ford Edge struck the cruiser.

The officer was conscious and alert when he was rescued from the car, police officials said. He and the woman were taken to area hospitals. Police said the extent of the woman’s injuries was not immediately known.

Officials said an initial investigation found that the officer had the right-of-way with a green light.

The crash is under investigation.

