D.C. police arrested and charged a 15-year-old in an armed carjacking early Saturday evening near the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Southeast Washington.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was charged after two suspects allegedly brandished handguns and demanded a woman exit her vehicle in the 2300 block of High Street SE at about 5:54 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The victim got out, and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle, police said. Officers from D.C. police’s 7th District later observed the vehicle in the area, caught and charged one of the suspects and recovered a BB gun from the scene, police said.

This case remains under investigation.