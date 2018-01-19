A 15-year-old boy was arrested early Friday after D.C. police said he went on a crime spree that involved a carjacking and a robbery in Northwest Washington. Police said the youth was captured after a pursuit that went into Southeast Washington.

Authorities alleged that the youth tried to steal a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of R Street NW in the Shaw area.

A police report says the boy approached a driver looking for a parking space and tapped on a side window with the muzzle of a handgun, a “gesture for [the driver] to get out of the vehicle.”

The driver “pulled off and drove away,” the report says.

A few minutes later, police said, the youth pointed a silver-colored handgun at a man in the 900 block of N Street NW outside an apartment building. Police said the youth was with two other young people in a red car.

One of the other youths punched the man, and they fled with his car keys and a cellphone. The 15-year-old also drove away with the man’s 2012 Honda Accord, police said.

About 11:15 p.m., police said, the 15-year-old robbed a man at gunpoint in the 300 block of U Street NW in Bloomingdale. Police said he approached the man, said, “What’s up,” then pulled a gun and said, “Give me your money.” Police said the man said he had no money, but he turned over his car keys and cellphone.

A short time later, police officers spotted the Honda Accord in Northwest Washington and tried to persuade the driver to stop. Police said officers pursued the vehicle into Southeast Washington, helped by tracking the coordinates of one of the victims’ stolen cellphones.

Police said the teenager struck a police car during the pursuit and was finally stopped in the 3200 block of 22nd Street SE, near Good Hope Road, after he maneuvered around a parked fire engine and struck another police cruiser. Police said the youth refused to get out of the Honda, and officers had to break a window to reach him.

The youth was charged with several robbery and gun offenses, and police said their investigation is continuing. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.