Johnson is charged in the July 17 shooting death of Anthony Riley, 20, of Northeast Washington. Police said another man also was shot, and he survived.
The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Walnut Street NW, near the border with Maryland.
Police said shots were fired into a 1997 Subaru the victims were in as it was driven on Walnut Street toward Eastern Avenue, in the District. Police said the vehicle crashed after it crossed into Takoma Park.
The Maryland medical examiner ruled Riley’s death a homicide by shooting. Police identified Riley as the driver of the Subaru.
Authorities have not commented on a possible motive, but said two handguns, drugs and cash were found at the scene of the crash.