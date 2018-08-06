A 17-year-old has been charged in a dozen burglaries, most of which occurred during the past eight months in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

In addition to the burglaries, police said the youth sexually assaulted a girl who was in one of the houses that was broken into, and the suspect is accused of stealing two vehicles after taking keys from homes.

Police identified the suspect as Kenny Liriano of Northwest Washington. He is charged as an adult with 12 counts of burglary, two counts of theft and one count of misdemeanor sex abuse. He was arrested over the weekend and was awaiting his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court.

An arrest affidavit says Liriano was charged with burglarizing nine homes between December 2017 and July 16. The affidavit says the pace then accelerated, with five additional houses targeted between July 26 and July 30, including reports of the vehicle thefts and the sexual assault.

In one burglary July 28 at a residence in the 3900 block of Fifth Street NW, police said, bank cards and car keys were stolen, and a Toyota Tacoma was taken from its parking spot in front of the home, police said.

On July 29, the affidavit says, another burglary occurred in the 700 block of Emerson Street NW, and a juvenile female woke up and saw an intruder standing over her. Police said the intruder sexually assaulted the female. The intruder ran when the girl screamed, police said.