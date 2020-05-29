Police said the 15-year-old allegedly acted alone in four robberies between April 6 and May 25 in the neighborhoods of Mount Pleasant and Upshur in Northwest and Edgewood and Brookland in Northeast. Police said two people were robbed by force, a knife was used in a third attack and a gun in the fourth.
Authorities said the 13-year-old also is charged with assaulting a person with a bat in a robbery in the Edgewood neighborhood on May 17.
The youths were each charged as juveniles with several counts of armed and unarmed robberies, and one count of carjacking.