D.C. police have arrested boys ages 13 and 15 and charged them in a series of robberies and assaults, including an armed carjacking, that occurred over the past two months in Northeast and Northwest Washington.

In two instances, police said the boys acted in concert — an attempted robbery at gunpoint on May 18 in the 16th Street Heights neighborhood of Northwest, and a carjacking, also at gunpoint, on May 25 in the Fort Totten area.

Police said the 15-year-old allegedly acted alone in four robberies between April 6 and May 25 in the neighborhoods of Mount Pleasant and Upshur in Northwest and Edgewood and Brookland in Northeast. Police said two people were robbed by force, a knife was used in a third attack and a gun in the fourth.

Authorities said the 13-year-old also is charged with assaulting a person with a bat in a robbery in the Edgewood neighborhood on May 17.

The youths were each charged as juveniles with several counts of armed and unarmed robberies, and one count of carjacking.