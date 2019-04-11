Brothers from Reston are facing gun and drug charges after investigators recovered $80,000 worth of narcotics and multiple weapons during a search of their home, Fairfax County police said Thursday.

Jonathan Dailey, 27, and Timothy Dailey, 22, were arrested in late March, after the Fairfax County police Narcotics Division with the assistance of a SWAT team executed a search warrant at a townhouse on Scandia Circle in Reston, police said.

Investigators recovered 244 hash-oil vape pens, seven pounds of marijuana, one shotgun, an assault-style rifle, a handgun, body armor and ammunition, said Sgt. George Waked, supervisor of the Narcotics Division.

The case began with a simple traffic stop, Waked said. A police officer pulled over an individual for a traffic violation in the area and discovered narcotics in the car, Waked said. The driver told police they had purchased marijuana and hash oil from the Dailey brothers, Waked said.

Investigators began surveilling the residence the Dailey’s shared with family members and saw a second driver meet one of the brothers in front of the home, before leaving, Waked said. Officers performed a traffic stop and that driver also said they had purchased narcotics from the home.

Investigators then filed a search warrant to search the home for narcotics, Waked said. The SWAT team was used because a threat assessment led investigators to believe a search could be risky, Waked said.

Waked said it remains unclear how the guns that were recovered were being used.

“We don’t know if they were using the guns for recreation,” Waked said. “We don’t have anything that says they used the guns in the commission of the crimes.”

A detective with the Narcotics Division said vape pens are an increasingly popular way to ingest hashish because they are ease to use. The detective said hash-oil vape pens typically retail for $50 to $80 on the street.

The brothers could not be reached for comment and attorneys listed for them in court records did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither appears to have a felony record in Fairfax County.

Waked said a recovery of $80,000 in narcotics is average for such cases.

Preliminary hearings for both brothers are scheduled for May 8.

