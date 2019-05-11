A man from the District has been arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old whose body was found April 29 in woods in Woodbridge in Northern Virginia, according to the Prince William County police.

Justin Orlando Myrick, 28, was arrested on Fridayin his home in the 3000 block of South Dakota Ave. in Northeast Washington, authorities said.

He was charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Police said Myrick is charged in the death of Angelo Kadro Blakeney, who also is from the District. His body was found near Minnieville Road and Alps Drive, off Dumfries Road near Minnieville Manor Park. It is about 35 miles south of the District.

Myrick had not made an appearance in D.C. Superior Court as of Saturday morning and an attorney could not be located.

Prince William County police have not said how Blakeney was killed or why. It was not immediately clear if the victim was killed where he was found. Police said the victim had no known ties to the Prince William County area.

Blakeney’s relatives could not be reached on Saturday.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news