A 28-year-old man who D.C. police said left the scene of a crash while driving a vehicle owned by D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. has been charged in connection with the case, according to court documents.

Sergio Raynard Hill, who lives in Southeast, was charged with leaving the scene of a collision and driving without a license. The summons from the Office of the Attorney General orders Hill to appear in D.C. Superior Court on May 1.

Hill could not be reached for comment Monday. No lawyer is listed for him in court documents.

An affidavit supporting the charges provides new details of the March 18 crash that occurred before midnight in the northbound lanes of I-295, near Malcom X Avenue SE. No one was injured.

Police said the driver of a silver 2007 BMW rear-ended a Toyota Camry with three people inside. Both drivers stopped. The affidavit filed in court says Hill provided the driver of the Camry with two telephone numbers and a name. Police said he then drove off.

The Camry driver called police. The affidavit says that both the driver and police tried to call the numbers provided but that they were invalid. Police said in the affidavit that Hill gave a false name, identifying himself to the Camry driver as Sergio Vererta. Police could not locate anyone by that name.

The Camry driver had taken a picture of the back of the BMW that showed a license plate registered to the Council member from Ward 8. Police said they got in contact with White, who told them he wasn’t the driver and was not in the vehicle at the time.

White (D) said after the incident that his BMW had been taken by an acquaintance and without his permission, and that he did not realize it had been involved in a crash until he saw the vehicle when he woke up the morning of March 19. He reported the damage to police.

White has disputed the police description of the crash as a hit-and-run. He has said the driver told him he “was able to resolve the accident at the scene with the other driver.”

The affidavit says Hill met with police March 20 at the 7th District police station. According to the affidavit, Hill told police he had been driving White’s BMW, had struck the Camry and left the scene “because he panicked.”

White did not immediately respond to interview requests Monday.

