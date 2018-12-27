D.C. police on Thursday arrested the driver of a tour bus in connection with the deaths of two tourists who were struck and killed last week as they crossed Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Washington.

Gerard Derrick James, 45, of Baltimore, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. It was not immediately clear if he faced one or two counts. He could make an appearance in D.C. Superior Court later Thursday or Friday.

The arrest comes eight days after Monica Adams Carlson, 61, and her mother, Cora Louise Adams, 85, were struck as they crossed Pennsylvania Avenue at 7th Street in Northwest Washington, north of the Mall near the National Archives and Navy Memorial.

Police have said that Carlson, who was the mayor of Skagway, Alaska, and Adams, who lived in Elbe, Wash., were walking north on 7th Street and were struck by a bus whose driver was turning left onto Pennsylvania Avenue. Police officials have said the pedestrians had a walk signal.

[Mayor of Alaska town, mother killed crossing Pennsylvania Avenue]

The crash occurred about 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 19. James was driving a 2013 Provost H3 bus that had no passengers. It was operated by Maryland-based Eyre Bus, Tour & Travel. Melanie Hinton, a spokeswoman for the American Bus Association, said last week the driver had 18 years of experience.



Monica Adams Carlson, 61, of Skagway, Alaska, after she won election to become mayor. (Family photo)

Few other new details have been made public, though additional information is expected once the arrest affidavit is unsealed and James appears in court.

The mother and daughter had traveled to Washington to visit the White House and see Christmas decorations, which they did hours before they were struck. They also visited Arlington National Cemetery to honor their son and grandson, a Marine who served in Afghanistan.

Their deaths brought the number of traffic-related fatalities in the District this year to 35 — including 14 pedestrian deaths — up from 30 people in 2017. This year’s tally is the highest since 2008, when 39 people died in traffic-related crashes.