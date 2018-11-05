D.C. police on Monday arrested a suspect in the August killing of a 25-year-old museum worker who was shot near his house in the Edgewood community of Northeast Washington.

Mark Anthony Fletcher III, 19, of Hyattsville, Md., was charged with second-degree murder while armed. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday. Police said Fletcher was in the D.C. jail on a gun charge when he was arrested in the homicide.

The victim, Travis Barksdale, 25, was the District’s 100th homicide victim of 2018. There have been 141 killings in 2018, compared with 97 at this time in 2017.

Barksdale was shot shortly after midnight on Aug. 23 in the 600 block of Evarts Street NE, around the corner from the house in which he grew up. At the time of his death, his mother, Katrina Barksdale, described her son as hard-working and said she could not imagine who might hurt him. He crafted wax hands for figures at the Madame Tussauds wax museum.

Katrina Barksdale said Monday the family did not want to discuss the case, because they are still grieving. Police did not describe a possible motive; additional details will be made public after the suspect’s first court appearance.

Court records and police say Fletcher was arrested in October after a doctor at Howard University Hospital felt a bulge in the suspect’s clothing while treating him in the emergency room after a serious vehicle accident.

The court records say the doctor called security and a guard found a gun, described by police as a .380-caliber firearm loaded with 12 bullets. Police would not say whether hey believed that gun was used in the August shooting.