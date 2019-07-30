A man authorities describe as homeless who was critically injured Sunday afternoon during a fight on a street in Southeast Washington has died at a hospital, according to police, who said they had made an arrest.

Authorities said part of the incident on Randle Place in Congress Heights was witnessed by passengers aboard a MetroBus, one of whom recorded it on a phone and remarked, “He just knocked him out,” as a person stood over the prone man.

Police said that as the victim lay unconscious in the street, six people rummaged through his pockets and stole personal items. Another grabbed the victim’s black baseball hat, which was on the street, and handed it to the man who would later be arrested, police said. Others then dragged the victim onto the sidewalk.

Those scenes were captured on audio-equipped video cameras aboard the MetroBus, which turned onto Randle Place close to the assault at 4:08 p.m. Police said the first call to 911 came from a witness on the street at 4:11 p.m.

The reaction from bystanders caught the attention of D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, who is dealing with a spike in killings and is now left to question not only violent crime but the motivations of the people who witness it. “It’s disturbing to see,” Newsham said of the bystanders. “You would think people who saw someone being assaulted, that their first instinct would be to call the police.”

[Man critically injured in beating on Southeast Washington street]

The victim was identified as Lucas Alonzo Thomas, 33. Police said he had no fixed address. A police report lists an apartment building in Southwest Washington and the Central Union Mission, a homeless shelter in Northwest, as possible living places for him.

Deborah Chambers, the vice president for development and partnerships at the mission on Massachusetts Avenue, said records show Thomas stayed at the shelter for 15 days in 2017. She said he told staffers he was single and provided them his Social Security number. She also said police notified the shelter of Thomas’s death.

Other than that, Chambers said, “we don’t know any other information about him.” About 1,000 people cycle through the shelter each year. The Post’s efforts to contact relatives were unsuccessful.

Police said they charged Michael Anthony Grant II, 34, of Southeast with second-degree murder. His attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to a request for comment.

A person who knew the victim told police Thomas had been drinking all day. Police said they located Grant based on a description from the video taken from the bus.

Grant told police that Thomas punched him as he walked by an alley and then challenged him to a fight for no apparent reason. He told police he punched Thomas back and he fell to the ground, the affidavit says.

Police said in the court papers that Grant was “hyped that he was able to knock out the victim with one punch” and that he “proceeded to celebrate by using his cellular phone to record the decedent on the ground and yell, ‘I’m show time. Don’t play with me. This is my neighborhood.’ ”

The affidavit says Grant later admitted to hitting Thomas while he was on the ground, saying “he did not think it mattered how many times he hit the victim since he was punched first.”

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news