Both occupants of the Subaru died at the scene. One victim was Michael Hetmon, 66, of the 8100 block of Croom Road in Upper Marlboro; the other was a 49-year-old woman also from Upper Marlboro whose name is being withheld by authorities.
Austin did not report injuries immediately following the crash but was later transported to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. He was charged with two counts each of motor vehicle manslaughter and criminally negligent manslaughter.
Police say additional charges may be possible.