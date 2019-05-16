D.C. police have arrested a suspect in the killing in April of a 24-year-old man who was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Southeast Washington’s Benning Park neighborhood.

Keonte Johnson, 20, was charged with first degree murder while armed. Police said he was arrested Wednesday. A Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered Johnson, who police said has no fixed address, detained until a hearing May 31.

Johnson is accused of shooting Deandre Hawkins, who also had no fixed address, about 10:50 a.m. in the 5300 block of E Street SE. He died at a hospital.

An arrest affidavit filed in court on Thursday says Johnson and Hawkins were arguing over a purple designer bag a witness believed held $100. A witness told police Johnson picked the bag and up and Hawkins tried to get it back.

The two scuffled as they left the apartment. The affidavit quotes the witness saying Hawkins wrestled the bag away from Johnson, and then Johnson shot him.

