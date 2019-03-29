D.C. police on Thursday arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting two weeks ago of a man who was attacked in an apartment complex courtyard in the Columbia Heights neighborhood.

Deontay Britton, 25, of Northwest Washington, was charged with first-degree murder while armed. He could make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court later Friday.

The shooting occurred about 6:20 p.m. on March 14 in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW, near a playground and a parking lot in Columbia Heights Village. The victim was identified as Dawud Debruhl, 25, of Northwest.

The slaying was the 33rd of the year in the District. There have now been 37 killings in 2019, up from 31 at this time last year.

D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham responded to Debruhl’s shooting and told reporters that surveillance video revealed a hooded gunman walked up to the victim and fired, and then walked away. It happened near a playground and busy street, and the chief called it “reckless” and “brazen.”

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive; additional information will be made public when the suspect makes his first court appearance and the arrest warrant is unsealed.

Police said they had stationed officers near the park after reports of gunfire the day before the fatal shooting, though no one had been struck. About 90 minutes before Thursday’s killing, a crime-suppression team from the 3rd Police District recovered a gun about a block away, police said.

