D.C. police said they used a combination of technology, eyewitnesses and the suspect’s own statements to make an arrest within six hours of the slaying of a man fatally shot while standing outside his car in Southeast Washington.

An arrest affidavit filed Saturday in D.C. Superior Court said that Jonathan L. Jones, 30, of Cheltenham in Prince George’s County, was driving his car on Good Hope Road about 3:20 p.m. Friday when he nearly struck a pedestrian, according to one witness. The witness told police that Jones appeared to be driving in a hurry when he struck a curb and nearly struck a pedestrian.

The witness told police that Jones got out of the car to check his tires and that the pedestrian told Jones he had nearly been hit; Jones said it was an accident.

“The suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the decedent in the neck,” the witness told police.

The witness called 911, but hung up when they realized the suspect was staring at them, “as if to say, ‘I see you,’ ” the affidavit states. Three other witnesses also saw part of the incident, according to the affidavit.

A ShotSpotter device, which can detect gunfire, first alerted police to a gunshot at 3:23 p.m., and witnesses called 911 simultaneously. Jones was found slumped in the open driver’s side doorway of the car, police said. He was rushed to George Washington University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:59 p.m.

Detectives began taking statements from witnesses and also reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses. They noticed one man, wearing a white shirt, black pants with a white stripe, and a black bag across his chest repeatedly walking around Good Hope Road before and after the shooting, the affidavit states. Surveillance footage did not capture the shooting, but did show the man with the black bag speaking to Jones.

Officers who work in the 7th District looked at the surveillance photos and identified the man with the black bag as someone who lives in the neighborhood. The police affidavit says detectives showed a photo lineup to one of the witnesses, and the witness said it was the man who shot Jones.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., a 7th District officer spotted the man getting off a Metrobus at 14th Street and Good Hope Road, apparently wearing the same clothes as the man in the surveillance footage.

Police said the man waived his Miranda rights to remain silent or have a lawyer present, and denied that he had shot Jones. He said he was in the vicinity of the shooting and heard the shot, walked past the scene and saw Jones “slumped in the door of the car,” according to the affidavit.

The man denied possessing a gun or killing anyone. Detectives showed him an image from the surveillance footage and the man acknowledged it was him, and also that he had been wearing a black bag across his chest earlier in the day, the affidavit states.

Police have charged Lamar D. Hicks, 24,with second-degree murder while armed.

Hicks made his first appearance Saturday afternoon in D.C. Superior Court. Prosecutors asked Superior Court Judge Juliet J. McKenna to order Hicks held without bond. Assistant public defender John R. Fowler noted that there was no footage showing the actual shooting, and that Hicks had only a Metro fare evasion charge on his record and is a lifelong District resident.

McKenna noted that the incident was a shooting in broad daylight with multiple witnesses, and found that Hicks is “more than a substantial danger to the community.” The judge said after reading the police affidavit that “there is probable cause if not a substantial probability that Mr. Hicks committed second-degree murder.” She ordered him held without bond.

