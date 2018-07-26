A 9mm Glock that D.C. police say was recovered from a man who was wounded during a shootout with a Takoma Park, Md., police officer in the District Wednesday night July 25, 2018. (DC Police)

A 19-year-old man who was shot and wounded during a gun battle with a police officer Wednesday night in Northeast Washington has been charged with assaulting an officer and illegal possession of a firearm, according to D.C. police.

Kenneth Carroll of Northeast Washington had been hospitalized with a wound described by police as not life-threatening. It was not immediately clear whether he would appear in court Thursday.

Carroll was shot about 7 p.m. Wednesday by a Takoma Park, Md., police officer who encountered him on the Maryland side of Eastern Avenue and chased him into the District, according to a police report.

Police said Carroll shot at the officer in the 200 block of Sheridan Street NE, near Sligo Mill Road and Eastern Avenue. The officer returned fire. Authorities did not say where Carroll was wounded. The officer who fired was injured during the encounter and was treated at a hospital; police said he was not hit by gunfire.

D.C. and Takoma Park police declined to identify the officer. The D.C. police Internal Affairs Division is investigating the case.

Police said officers recovered a 9mm Glock 19 semiautomatic pistol and six rounds of ammunition.

Takoma Park is a small, incorporated city in Montgomery County, Md., with about 17,000 residents. It has its own police department, with 45 civilian and sworn members.

The D.C. police report says Takoma Park officers first encountered Carroll outside an Advanced Auto Parts store in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Maryland. The report says officers were “conducting an operation” in the area. A Takoma Park police spokeswoman did not respond to questions asking to describe the operation.

The report says officers tried to detain Carroll at that location, but it does not say why. A press release issued by D.C. police said officers chased Carroll several blocks to Sheridan Street NE in the District. There, the report says, Carroll wrestled with an officer and “attempted to get away.” The report says the two exchanged gunfire in the midst of the struggle.