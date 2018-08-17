Authorities have in custody a man who they say carjacked a black Infiniti later used in the July 16 shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, who was killed going to buy ice cream outside her home in Southeast Washington.

The carjacking occurred in Prince George’s County two weeks before the shooting in Clay Terrace. The man held in the carjacking has not at this time been identified as a suspect in Makiyah’s shooting, according to two police officials familiar with the case.

Police are searching for four gunmen and have not made any arrests. Detectives searched several homes in connection with the case, police officials have said.

The two high-ranking police officials confirmed a report first broadcast on WTTG-5 news that the Infiniti taken from a woman at gunpoint July 1 in Lanham is the same Infiniti police found abandoned in Temple Hills, Md., after the shooting and then linked through evidence to the D.C. scene.

Police charged Kevin Eugene Jones, 21, of Lanham, with armed carjacking, two counts of assault and a firearms violation. He is being held without bail in Maryland.

It is the first break publicly revealed thus far in the pressure-filled investigation. Makiyah was shot when four masked men sprang from an Infiniti and sprayed a courtyard with 70 bullets in what police said appeared to be indiscriminate gunfire captured on surveillance video.

Several other people were wounded in the attack that occurred at about 8 p.m. July 16 in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE. The FBI added funds to a reward for information, bringing it to $45,000. Police have not said whether they have identified the person or persons the gunmen may have been targeting.

The black Infiniti was carjacked by two men about 10:30 p.m. on July 1. Prince George’s County police said a woman sitting in the car in the 9400 block of Fontana Drive reported that two men, one holding a handgun, ordered her out of the vehicle. Police said she refused and one man struck her on the head with the gun and pulled her from the sedan.

The gunman then drove off in the car, police said, as the second man drove away in a blue minivan.

Police said they arrested Jones on Aug. 10 as one of the two men allegedly involved in the carjacking. No attorney is listed for Jones in court documents.

Police in the District have said only that their investigation into Makiyah’s death remains active, and that they had received a “substantial amount” of information. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said earlier this month that the case is “progressing in a very positive way” and that he hoped the gunmen would surrender.

