A 23-year-old from Maryland was arrested in the Monday night shooting of a man and a 4-year-old boy who were struck by bullets fired by an occupant of a Jeep Cherokee on a crowded street in Northeast Washington.

Kenneth W. Morris III of Capitol Heights in Prince George’s County was charged with assault with intent to kill. He might make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police said the boy and the man received wounds that were not life-threatening. The shooting occurred about 6:10 p.m. on 18th Place NE, a short street that juts off the 1800 block of M Street NE in the Carver-Langston neighborhood.

It was not clear whether the wounded man is related to the boy, and police said they do not know whether the man or boy was intentionally targeted. An Advisory Neighborhood Commission member said the boy lives a few blocks south of where he was shot.

D.C. police said they were looking for four people and arrested one of them a few minutes after the gunfire. A police report says a witness saw shots being fired from a maroon Jeep and then saw the Jeep in the parking lot of Eddie’s Carry Out on Bladensburg Road, about a block from the shooting.

The report says officers saw Morris running from the Jeep, crossing Mount Olivet Road and entering a Valero gas station, where, police said, he dropped a black ski mask into a garbage can. He was arrested, and the police report says officers recovered a Glock .22 caliber pistol.

Police did not discuss a possible motive Tuesday, though additional details are expected to be revealed when more documents are released at the suspect’s court appearance.

Kathy Henderson, an Advisory Neighborhood Commission member who represents the area just south of where the shooting occurred, said she heard the gunshots while on a street several blocks away. She noted that the street where the two victims were wounded was crowded with people, including children enjoying the warm evening.

A bystander took the child to a hospital, and another person pointed out the Jeep to police. The actions helped the child receive prompt care and helped police make a quick arrest.

“It was swift police work,” said Henderson, who added that the wounded child lives in the area she represents. “We want to let these people who come into our community know that they’re going to be captured quickly, and we hope that serves as an effective deterrent. We’re certainly not interested in having our peace and order disrupted by gunfire, and we certainly don’t want any toddler shot.”

Henderson said the shooting occurred before Tuesday night’s kickoff of a block party to welcome police and other city agencies into Carver-Langston and neighboring Trinidad as part of the District’s annual summer crime-prevention initiative. Certain neighborhoods are chosen for an influx of not only police officers, but also social workers, counselors and specialists in drug addiction and helping people find jobs.

It’s an effort to help neighborhoods struggling to transition out of violent crime; Trinidad, once so dangerous police erected barricades to keep nonresidents out, is now selling homes to young couples and singles priced out of nearby Capitol Hill and the H Street corridor.

But crime along the Bladensburg Road corridor remains an issue.

Violent crime in the police patrol area that includes Carver-Langston is up nearly 20 percent, according to department statistics, driven by nearly double the number of robberies with guns compared to this time last year, and triple the number of assaults with dangerous weapons, which include shootings.