Police have arrested a pickup truck driver in connection with a vehicular crash that occurred last year in Southeast Washington and killed a 43-year-old woman, according to a department statement.

Terica Younger, 41, of Southeast was charged with second-degree murder. The victim was identified as Talata Williams, 43, also of Southeast.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2017, in the 2400 block of Good Hope Road SE. Police said Younger was driving a Dodge pickup truck west on Good Hope Road when she crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a Honda Accord.

Police said Williams was a passenger in the Honda and was pronounced dead at the scene. Younger and the driver of the Honda were treated for serious injuries at area hospitals.