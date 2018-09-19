A 28-year-old man was caught in connection with two exposure incidents involving a child and two teenagers in Virginia.

Fairfax County Police said Allen Williams, who lives in Herndon, was arrested and charged after a description of him was put out on social media. He was charged Friday with “taking indecent liberties with a child” and other alleged offenses, police said.

The latest incident happened Sept. 8 when a 10-year-old child was playing in his driveway in the 12600 block of Builders Road in Reston. Williams allegedly started to talk to the boy before exposing himself to the child, according to police.

A family member later recognized Williams’s description from social media posts that told of another incident on Sept. 5.

In that incident, police said, Williams allegedly exposed himself to two teenage girls in the 1600 block of Hiddenbrook Road in Reston. The teens were walking from a pool when Williams allegedly came up to them, started to try to talk to them and then exposed himself.

The teens walked away and told an adult of the incident. Williams left the scene, police said.