Police Chief Peter Newsham talks about safety and post-game festivities ahead of Thursday night’s Stanley Cup game in Las Vegas. He is joined by other city officials in front of the Capital One Arena, where fans can watch the game and party. (Peter Hermann/TWP)

D.C. police and other city agencies are preparing for large crowds to descend on the streets around the Capital One Arena for Thursday night’s Stanley Cup playoff game.

The Capitals are playing in Las Vegas and lead the series three games to one. If Washington wins, players will bring the championship cup home to the District. Thousands of fans are expected to gather for an outdoor watch party in front of the arena, where there is a large-screen TV.

Lindsey Parker, the mayor’s deputy chief of staff, said city leaders hope fans “show their enthusiasm for the Capitals” but she urged that “we want people to be a good sport. Keep the cross-checking to the players on the ice and keep downtown in good order.”

Police have closed many streets near the Arena at 7th and G streets NW and could expand the restrictions to accommodate the crowd. That is likely if the Capitals win. If the Capitals lose, the team returns to D.C. for game 6 at the Capital One Arena.

Officials urged people coming to the party to take public transportation or use shared bicycle services. Metro will remain open until one hour after the game ends and Circulator busses will be free starting at 6 p.m.

Fans can get text alerts on safety issues, public transportation and other issues by texting “ALLCAPS” to 888-777.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said authorities do not expect any problems. There have been several watch parties for previous games in the series, though Thursday night’s could be the largest and rowdiest because it could be the last.

In previous events, police made only two arrests — a man from New York who was charged with selling fake playoff tickets for $500 each, and a young man from Silver Spring who police said climbed a light pole and refused to come down. Alcohol is banned in the watch party area, though Newsham said it is for the most part self-enforced by attendees.

The chief said extra police are not only at the arena, but in other nightlife areas of the city, such as the waterfront, Georgetown and Adams Morgan. “The excitement is evident across the city,” Newsham said. “We are prepared.”

The chief also said the department is ready for any possible terrorist attack, but he would not elaborate on those plans.

The District is activating its Joint Operations Command Center, where representatives from many agencies gather to collect intelligence and monitor events, and then react in a coordinated response.

Newsham also said, “Please do not attempt to climb any of the poles or traffic signals. This is extremely dangerous, not only to you, but to the people below.”

The chief said fans who have gathered downtown have “been in a celebratory mood. They have been extremely cooperative. We don’t anticipate any problems.”