D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham described the shooting as targeted and said that it was believed to stem from a dispute involving a neighborhood street crew. Police said two of the gunmen were armed with rifles and one with a handgun.

Authorities could not immediately say whether Peterson or any of those wounded were among those who were targeted. Victims range in age from 18 to 72. Two were in serious condition Sunday; the others suffered wounds that are not considered life-threatening.

A police report lists eight businesses that were damaged in the gunfire, including three restaurants, three salons, a mobile phone store and a tax office.

“This type of brazen daylight activity in a very, very busy block I’m sure is scary for this community,” Newsham said at the scene Sunday evening. He added, “We’re familiar with some of the players.”

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who went to the crime scene, described the shooting as “brazen,” noting that it happened “on a commercial strip where people were going about their daily lives.”

The mayor said some of the people involved are “known to the police” and are in the midst of “a neighborhood conflict.”

In a separate shooting Sunday night, police said Rayfone Gassaway, 37, of Alexandria, Va., was killed in the 3400 block of Stanton Road SE.

Police said that shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. and that Gassaway was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal shootings are the latest in a violent month in the District, in which 24 people have been killed since July 1. There have been 106 homicides in the District this year, up 20 percent from this time in 2019.

“We’re too high,” Bowser said of the number of homicides. “We have an increase over last year, and the trajectory doesn’t look good.”