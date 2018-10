A 25-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting Friday night in Northeast, D.C. police said.

Investigators charged Rodney Wayne Kinard in connection with the shooting death of Walter Leon Baylor, of Northeast, whom police initially misidentified as Walter Bailey.

Baylor, 32, was found about 5:39 p.m. in the 300 block of 15th Street in Northeast. Baylor was later pronounced dead at the hospital.